Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.44

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 1363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -187.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.51.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.