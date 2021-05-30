Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $13.07.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
