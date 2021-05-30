Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

