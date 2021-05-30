Torray LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Torray LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 44,991 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.28. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

