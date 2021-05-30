Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $181.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.