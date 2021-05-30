Traders Purchase Large Volume of HP Call Options (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 77,185 call options on the company. This is an increase of 970% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,213 call options.

HPQ stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. HP has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

