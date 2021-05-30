Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 43.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRZ. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$3.86.

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$201.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.20. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$7.22.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

