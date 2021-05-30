TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

TDG stock opened at $648.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $606.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.15. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $650.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.31, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

