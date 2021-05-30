Travel + Leisure (TNL) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Travel + Leisure (NYSE: TNL) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Travel + Leisure to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Travel + Leisure and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Travel + Leisure
|$2.16 billion
|-$255.00 million
|-69.31
|Travel + Leisure Competitors
|$1.80 billion
|-$394.04 million
|27.83
Dividends
Travel + Leisure pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Travel + Leisure pays out -127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 95.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Travel + Leisure is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Volatility & Risk
Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure’s competitors have a beta of 1.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Travel + Leisure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Travel + Leisure
|-4.17%
|-3.81%
|0.51%
|Travel + Leisure Competitors
|-37.32%
|-47.58%
|-2.51%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
88.7% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Travel + Leisure and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Travel + Leisure
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Travel + Leisure Competitors
|551
|2408
|3113
|69
|2.44
Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.65%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential downside of 12.61%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
Travel + Leisure beats its competitors on 12 of the 15 factors compared.
About Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.