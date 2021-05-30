TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Down 55.5% in May

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the April 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TANNL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

