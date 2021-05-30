Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $23.07 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

