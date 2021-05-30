Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

Shares of TIG stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $859.30 million and a P/E ratio of 22.70. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIG. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 189,160 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 679,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

