Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Up 86.0% in May

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the April 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TRMT stock remained flat at $$6.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a current ratio of 15.79. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 60.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMT. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMT. Jonestrading lowered Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.