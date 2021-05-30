Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 320,909 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.64% of Trinity Industries worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after acquiring an additional 226,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

TRN opened at $27.78 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,561. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

