Tritax EuroBox EUR (LON:BOXE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox EUR (LON:BOXE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox EUR in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Tritax EuroBox EUR alerts:

Shares of LON:BOXE opened at GBX 1.24 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.26. Tritax EuroBox EUR has a 1-year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox EUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox EUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.