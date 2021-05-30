trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. trivago posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVG opened at $3.96 on Thursday. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.79.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.