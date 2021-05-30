Troika Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRKA) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Troika Media Group’s (NASDAQ:TRKA) quiet period will end on Monday, May 31st. Troika Media Group had issued 5,783,133 shares in its IPO on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.15. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
TRKA opened at $2.61 on Friday. Troika Media Group has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
About Troika Media Group
