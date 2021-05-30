Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Short Interest Update

Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 753,700 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the April 29th total of 333,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

