TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Hits $15.37 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $15.37 million and $422,683.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 102,447,354,833 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

