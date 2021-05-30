UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €24.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.92 ($25.79).

FRA:DTE opened at €17.08 ($20.10) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.60. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

