Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $61,524,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,406,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 6,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $856,377.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,067.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,403 shares of company stock worth $10,083,453. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.