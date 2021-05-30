Unicly Doki Doki Collection Market Cap Hits $646,383.62 (UDOKI)

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a market capitalization of $646,383.62 and $2,500.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00312972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00194579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.00827297 BTC.

About Unicly Doki Doki Collection

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Doki Doki Collection

