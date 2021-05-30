Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,517.27 ($59.02).

ULVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR stock traded up GBX 36.50 ($0.48) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22). The company had a trading volume of 3,854,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,143. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,207.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,219.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company has a market cap of £110.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.22. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.