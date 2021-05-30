United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $404,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,505 shares of company stock worth $2,727,662. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

