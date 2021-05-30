United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $40,874,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after buying an additional 402,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 189,410 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $5,972,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,666,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Insiders have sold 69,505 shares of company stock worth $2,727,662 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

