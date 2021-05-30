United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 42.5% in May

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

United-Guardian stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.10. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 33.63% and a net margin of 33.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

