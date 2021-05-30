United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at KeyCorp

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.27. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $98.35 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.