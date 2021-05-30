United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the April 29th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale started coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $28.03 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.