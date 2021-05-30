Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $65.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.76 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $61.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $257.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $265.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $261.22 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $269.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $246,010 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $29.16 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $856.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

