Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,919.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

