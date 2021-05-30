USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
USAQ stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. USA Equities has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.
USA Equities Company Profile
