USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

USAQ stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. USA Equities has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

USA Equities Company Profile

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicines. The company also provides QHSLab, a cloud based medical office and mobile patient education solution; and distributes AllergiEnd, an allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy system, and related components to non-allergy specialist physicians.

