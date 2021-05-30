Valobit (VBIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.75 Million

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Valobit has a market cap of $4.75 million and $20,982.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Valobit has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00312972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00194579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.00827297 BTC.

Valobit Profile

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,172,980 coins. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io . Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here

