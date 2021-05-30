Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the April 29th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 147,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000.

VIGI stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.78. 128,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,046. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

