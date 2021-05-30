Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 549.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,154 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.10.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

