Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VO opened at $233.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

