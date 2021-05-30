Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Coastline Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $82.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

