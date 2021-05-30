Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 478,255 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96.

