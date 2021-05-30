Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

