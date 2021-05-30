Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 122 ($1.59) price objective on the stock.

LON:VEC opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Wednesday. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of GBX 84.60 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £947.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.52.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 11.64%. This is a boost from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.