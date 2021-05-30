Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 122 ($1.59) price objective on the stock.

LON:VEC opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Wednesday. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of GBX 84.60 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £947.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 11.64%. This is a boost from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

