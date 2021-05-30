Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $340.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $291.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.84. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

