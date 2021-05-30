Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) Shares Sold by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,790 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTAQU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,046,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,665,000.

VTAQU stock remained flat at $$10.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

