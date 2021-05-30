VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,300,533. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $219.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.04 and a 200-day moving average of $204.37. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

