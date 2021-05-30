Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.74 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.18.

NASDAQ VERX traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.21. 275,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,307. Vertex has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -50.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

