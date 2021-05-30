Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce sales of $13.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $14.01 million. Veru reported sales of $10.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $61.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.67 million to $74.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $58.44 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veru in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Veru by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veru stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. 726,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,291. The firm has a market cap of $703.61 million, a P/E ratio of -294.24 and a beta of 0.62. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

