Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Vicor reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. BWS Financial upped their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $761,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,798.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,774. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

VICR opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

