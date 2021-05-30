Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Meridian Bancorp worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 311,721 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after buying an additional 84,640 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

EBSB stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

