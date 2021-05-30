Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of The RMR Group worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The RMR Group by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 409,183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 284,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $44.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

