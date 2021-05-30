Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 29,997 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

NYSE CYH opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.95. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

