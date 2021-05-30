Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 203.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Ping Identity by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Ping Identity by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ping Identity by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,748,985 shares of company stock worth $135,675,396. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PING. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

