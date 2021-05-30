Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,963 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $136.47 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.55 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average of $141.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,772 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.