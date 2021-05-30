Vijay Thakrar Acquires 1,248 Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Stock

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) insider Vijay Thakrar bought 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of £19,905.60 ($26,006.79).

Shares of LON:AFX opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.12) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,497.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,368.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £630.65 million and a P/E ratio of 50.49. Alpha FX Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 672 ($8.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,720 ($22.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $5.40.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Alpha FX Group

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

